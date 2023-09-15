India stands to earn $12.5 bln annually in international carbon markets by 2030, IETA says

Published 10:43 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 10:43 on September 15, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary / No Comments

India could earn significant revenues from engaging proactively in Article 6 cooperation and earn up to $12.5 billion annually in the international carbon market by 2030, according to the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA).