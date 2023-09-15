Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:42 on September 15, 2023

EU carbon prices extended their gains for a third day on Friday morning as the short squeeze triggered by Wednesday's Commitment of Traders report continued amid very thin trading activity, while energy prices weakened as the outlook for gas supplies remained uncertain.

