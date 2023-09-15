CN Markets: CEA price continues to climb amid lower trading volumes

Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Published 11:34 on September 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:34 on September 15, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

China’s national carbon markets saw prices continued to increase over the past week despite a decline in trading volume, while trading activity in the offset market improved somewhat ahead of the relaunch of the national voluntary programme.

