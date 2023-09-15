Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> California environmental justice body seeks end to LCFS avoided methane credits, limits for biofuels
California environmental justice body seeks end to LCFS avoided methane credits, limits for biofuels
Published 07:03 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 09:22 on September 15, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
The environmental justice committee for California state regulator ARB on Thursday asked the Board to immediately scrap avoided methane credits in the agency's forthcoming Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rulemaking, as well as impose limits for lipid biofuels.
The environmental justice committee for California state regulator ARB on Thursday asked the Board to immediately scrap avoided methane credits in the agency’s forthcoming Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rulemaking, as well as to impose limits for lipid biofuels.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy