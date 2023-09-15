California environmental justice body seeks end to LCFS avoided methane credits, limits for biofuels

Published 07:03 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 09:22 on September 15, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane

The environmental justice committee for California state regulator ARB on Thursday asked the Board to immediately scrap avoided methane credits in the agency's forthcoming Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rulemaking, as well as impose limits for lipid biofuels.