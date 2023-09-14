Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas
> Brazilian fintech company looks to raise $60 mln for second carbon credit fund -media
Brazilian fintech company looks to raise $60 mln for second carbon credit fund -media
Published 15:22 on September 14, 2023 / Last updated at 15:22 on September 14, 2023 / Americas, South & Central, Voluntary / No Comments
A Brazilian fintech firm is aiming to raise R$300 million ($61 mln) for a second carbon credit-focused fund after the success of its first offering and hopes to benefit from the proposed emissions trading scheme in the country, a local media outlet reported Wednesday.
