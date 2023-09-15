FEATURE: Nascent biochar industry eyes link to use case in search of higher value

Published 17:45 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 17:45 on September 15, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

In the nascent and fragmented biochar market, more could be done to tie the carbon credit price for a project with how the biochar will ultimately be used, such as in concrete or as a soil amendment, and subsequently how long the carbon will likely be sequestered.