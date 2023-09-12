IRA to supercharge US electricity sector emissions reductions, agency report says

Published 22:50 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 22:50 on September 12, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US / No Comments

Investments in clean electricity and other climate solutions funded by the US government's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will spur greater CO2 emissions reductions from the power sector and across the economy, found an EPA report released Tuesday.