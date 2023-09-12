Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > IRA to supercharge US electricity sector emissions reductions, agency report says

IRA to supercharge US electricity sector emissions reductions, agency report says

Published 22:50 on September 12, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:50 on September 12, 2023  / Graham Gibson /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Investments in clean electricity and other climate solutions funded by the US government's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will spur greater CO2 emissions reductions from the power sector and across the economy, found an EPA report released Tuesday.

Investments in clean electricity and other climate solutions funded by the US government’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will spur greater CO2 emissions reductions from the power sector and across the economy, found an EPA report released Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software