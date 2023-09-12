No excuses for finance that causes deforestation, initiative says

Financial institutions can no longer claim a lack of data means they can’t track their impact on forests for net zero and TNFD (Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures) processes, according to a report released by a US-government-backed initiative on Tuesday.

The Forest Finance Risk Consortium, led by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), launched a report to signpost the financial sector towards tools that can enable them to disclose their risk exposure to deforestation.

The consortium was originally launched with funding provided by the US Department of State’s Office of Global Change at the 2021 COP26 UN climate negotiations, and aims to boost the disclosure of exposure to deforestation and other land-use change risks in investment/lending portfolios.

“Net zero portfolios require being deforestation-free … It’s in the interests of financial institutions to act now and not wait,” said Greta Gamberelli, senior manager of food and forest finance at WBCSD in a report launch webinar on Tuesday.

“We know that TCFD [Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures] has become the standard for climate risks and this is likely to happen also for nature. Screening for deforestation risks in your portfolio is one of the main things you can do for TNFD compliance.”

Only 20% of financial institutions that disclosed their climate risks to CDP are reporting their deforestation risks, the report said. This is reportedly due to inconsistent producer practices and a lack of due diligence measures by trading companies, which is further exacerbated by financial institutions not dedicating resources to deforestation risk assessments.

“There’s already enough data, metrics, and guidance for financial institutions and companies to begin to change the way we operate,” said Pei Chi Wong, senior research associate at Global Canopy, a not-for-profit that provides data on deforestation-free supply chains, in the webinar.

“We’re not pretending there’s perfect data but there is enough out there now for financial institutions to start looking at their portfolios, to start to identify the highest risk companies and projects,” said James Hulse, director of Hindsight consultancy, and one of the report’s authors.

The EU deforestation-free regulation, US Forest Act, and the UK Financial Services and Markets Bill are now driving financial institutions to put more resources into reducing their material and reputation risk tied to deforestation, the report’s authors contend.

The report outlined three separate guidance frameworks from Ceres, Global Canopy, and the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation to guide the financial sector and companies on how they can account for deforestation risk.

The tools included are Trase, Forest 500, ZSL SPOTT, CDP, ENCORE, and Global Forest Watch Pro, which the authors say enable financial institutions to scrutinise the potential ties of clients and portfolios to deforestation.

The report maps these tools against the TNFD ‘s LEAP (Locate, Evaluate, Assess, and Prepare) process, but the report authors highlight that the financial sector may start this in a different order depending if they begin by creating a heat map of risks or are financing projects.

Hulse told Tuesday’s launch webinar that four of the six tools (Trase, Forest 500, ZSL, SPOTT. and CDP) are planning to combine into a single solution called Forest IQ, in an attempt to streamline the risk assessment process for the financial sector.

By Tom Woolnough – tom@carbon-pulse.com

