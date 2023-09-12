Biotech is the worst performing sector for corporate climate action, say analysts

Published 16:07 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 16:07 on September 12, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay

Biotech companies are the laggard of the industrial world for corporate climate action, with a collective emissions trajectory equivalent to warming the world by 3.3C above pre-industrial levels, according to a new analyst indictor model that found no business sector was on track with the Paris Agreement goal to limit warming to 1.5C.