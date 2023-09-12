Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> Biotech is the worst performing sector for corporate climate action, say analysts
Biotech is the worst performing sector for corporate climate action, say analysts
Published 16:07 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 16:07 on September 12, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA, International, US, Voluntary / No Comments
Biotech companies are the laggard of the industrial world for corporate climate action, with a collective emissions trajectory equivalent to warming the world by 3.3C above pre-industrial levels, according to a new analyst indictor model that found no business sector was on track with the Paris Agreement goal to limit warming to 1.5C.
Biotech companies are the laggard of the industrial world for corporate climate action, with a collective emissions trajectory equivalent to warming the world by 3.3C above pre-industrial levels, according to a new analyst indictor model that found no business sector was on track with the Paris Agreement goal to limit warming to 1.5C.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy