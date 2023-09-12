Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA > German carbon firms announce partnership to facilitate sale of removals credits

German carbon firms announce partnership to facilitate sale of removals credits

Published 13:18 on September 12, 2023  /  Last updated at 13:18 on September 12, 2023  / Roy Manuell /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Two German companies active in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) announced a partnership Tuesday that will enable the customers of a platform to buy credits from a portfolio of carbon removals projects, including via long-term automated purchase agreements. 

Two German companies active in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) announced a partnership Tuesday that will enable the customers of a platform to buy credits from a portfolio of carbon removals projects, including via long-term automated purchase agreements.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software