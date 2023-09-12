Wood products worst in manufacturing for biodiversity, CDC Biodiversite says

Wood-based products have the highest biodiversity impacts within the manufacturing sector relative to their output, French consultancy CDC Biodiversite has said.

Some €1,000 of turnover in paper and wood products destroys an area of pristine land-based biodiversity equivalent to 17 square metres on average (17MSA.m²/kEUR) each year, based on first estimations, CDC Biodiversite said during a webinar Monday.

“The most impactful categories of the sector for terrestrial dynamic impact are paper and products as well as mineral and petroleum products,” the Paris-headquartered firm said.

CDC Biodiversite’s Global Biodiversity Score (GBS) splits impacts on land and freshwater into ‘dynamic’ – over a year – and ‘static’ – over time up until the last year. The GBS is a corporate biodiversity footprint assessment tool developed to help financial institutions and companies assess the impacts of their financed activities.

The results of other manufacturing categories assessed by CDC Biodiversite for this intensity-based metric were:

Textiles, leather and fur: 5.8 MSA.m²/kEUR

Paper and wood: 17 MSA.m²/kEUR

Mineral and petroleum: 10 MSA.m²/kEUR

Electronics, vehicles, and machinery: 2.7 MSA.m²/kEUR

Tobacco, rubber, and plastics: 5.4 MSA.m²/kEUR

Other manufacturing processes: 4 MSA.m²/kEUR

The scores rely on the indicator of mean species abundance (MSA) to reflect corporate impacts across their whole value chain, and the results excluded the manufacturing of food and beverages, chemicals, and metals as these were covered in other methodologies, CDC Biodiversite said.

The main environmental pressure from every manufacturing category apart from wood each year was on climate change, CDC Biodiversite said.

“Because forestry activities are land-intensive, the associated spatial pressures are the most important.”

Almost a third (32%) of the manufacturing industries’ value chain is “critically dependent” on at least one ecosystem service, it said.

The data provider asked for responses on its guidance for how manufacturing can measure biodiversity-related impacts in a consultation that closed Monday, and hopes to launch its final methodology for the manufacturing by the end of this year, CDC Biodiversite told Carbon Pulse.

“The manufacturing sector is one of the sectors that must achieve the greatest efforts to meet the objectives of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework,” the company stated.

“Indeed, the manufacturing industry sector has one of the highest turnovers, a large number of employees, and relatively low restoration costs in comparison to other sectors.”

Investors and companies will be able to compare the footprints of their manufacturing-related activities with category averages to inform biodiversity engagement, it said.

“To alleviate pressures on biodiversity, manufacturers can engage with their suppliers or seek more responsible ones.”

A 151-page draft technical annex to biodiversity footprinting for manufacturing has been published by the data provider.

CDC Biodiversite also offers biodiversity footprints using MSA.m² in absolute form, as well as mean species abundance parts per billion (MSAppb*). 1ppb corresponds with one billionth of the Earth’s surface, equivalent to degrading a pristine area of 0.133km² on land or 0.011km² at sea.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our weekly biodiversity newsletter ***