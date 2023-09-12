Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> CORRECTION – European Parliament backs higher 2030 renewable energy target
CORRECTION – European Parliament backs higher 2030 renewable energy target
Published 11:52 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 12:59 on September 12, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Parliament voted in favour of nearly doubling the share of renewable energy in the EU’s overall energy consumption by 2030 on Tuesday in Strasbourg, after months of infighting over the proposal both on the Parliament and Council of member states side.
Corrects to reflect that the Council has yet to formally endorse the provisional deal agreed in trilogue negotiations
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy