CORRECTION – European Parliament backs higher 2030 renewable energy target

Published 11:52 on September 12, 2023 / Last updated at 12:59 on September 12, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Parliament voted in favour of nearly doubling the share of renewable energy in the EU’s overall energy consumption by 2030 on Tuesday in Strasbourg, after months of infighting over the proposal both on the Parliament and Council of member states side.