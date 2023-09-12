EUAs were little changed on Tuesday morning amid a relatively narrow trading range as the market geared up for Wednesday’s weekly Commitment of Traders data, while natural gas prices also fluctuated as North Sea maintenance was postponed while China re-entered the LNG market to buy winter cargoes.
