Policy Advisor, Nature United – British Columbia

Who We Are:

Nature United is a national organization that is reimagining conservation across Canada. We believe that nature—thriving and full of life—is the foundation of strong communities, a prosperous economy, and a future worth passing on to our grandchildren. We believe that reconciliation is at the heart of our progress as a nation. And we believe that Canada can be a global beacon for hope. We work to advance sustainable resource management by supporting Indigenous leadership and authority and to harness the power of nature to address the climate crisis by advancing natural climate solutions. Nature United is an affiliate of the global organization The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

As a conservation organization, we support the authority of Indigenous peoples to steward and manage their lands and waters by working in partnership with Indigenous Nations to strengthen governance, build on-the-ground stewardship capacity, support leaders, and catalyze local economies. Diversity, equity, inclusion and justice are central to achieving our conservation mission and we are committed to co-creating a culture that is equitable and a workplace that is diverse, inclusive and safe for all staff, partners, donors, and volunteers.

Our goal is to cultivate an inclusive work environment so that all our colleagues feel a sense of belonging, and that their unique contributions to our mission are valued. We know we’ll only achieve our Mission by hiring and engaging a diverse workforce that reflects the communities in which we work. In addition to the requirements in our postings, we recognize that people come with talent and experiences outside of a job. Diversity of experience and skills combined with passion is a key to innovation and a culture of inclusion! Please apply – we’d love to hear from you. To quote myriad staff members, “you’ll join for our mission, and you’ll stay for our people.”

What We Can Achieve Together:

The Policy Advisor, British Columbia provides strategic leadership, technical expertise, and relationship building for Nature United’s engagement with the Government of British Columbia, municipal governments in the Province, and other partners to achieve our 2030 goals for conservation. They report to the Director of Strategic Partnerships and work closely with Nature United’s British Columbia Conservation, Natural Climate Solutions, Indigenous Stewardship Strategy and the Marketing & Communications programs. They identify and implement campaigns, strategies, and activities for influencing public policies and securing public funding to advance Nature United and partners’ goals; participate in government consultation processes to provide Nature United expertise to policy development; develop relationships with bureaucratic and political leaders and offices; support and facilitate team members’ engagement with official and offices; work with other partners (e.g. Indigenous governments and NGOs) to influence policy and funding decisions; manage lobbying reporting; and develop materials for communicating with governments, Indigenous communities, corporations, NGOs and the public to support government relations goals.

Nature United is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous communities to support increased authority of Indigenous peoples to steward their lands and waters. The Policy Advisor will work to ensure Nature United’s engagement with provincial and municipal governments and other partners is in alignment with our rights-based approach and Principles of Government Relations, and is carried out in collaboration with Indigenous communities, industry sectors, governments and other civic organizations.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND SCOPE

Maintain regular contact and build respectful partnerships with provincial and municipal governments, political leaders across all parties, Indigenous governments, NGOs, and members of the private sector to influence government policy and funding decisions.

Engage with provincial and municipal governments and political leaders across all parties to advocate for specific legislation, regulation, policy, programs, and funding recommendations.

Analyze existing legislation, regulation, policy, programs, and funding conditions and advise on improvements that will advance Nature United and partners’ conservation priorities, including Natural Climate Solutions, Indigenous leadership and authority, conservation financing, and forest sector transformation.

Collaboratively, develop Nature United’s position on various policy proposals and draft communications for sharing with government, partners and the public in support of government relations strategies.

Support team members with their engagement with government officials and political leaders by preparing meeting briefs, talking points, and arranging meetings.

Manage Nature United and The Nature Conservancy’s lobbying registrations and communications reports for the Government of British Columbia, ensuring program compliance with internal policies and external requirements.

Make decisions based on analysis, experience, and context, foreseeing risk and proactively seeking advice as needed.

Potentially supervise staff and manage large contracts.

Participate in skill building and professional development opportunities.

We’re Looking for You:

If you’re looking for a career where you can find meaning and purpose, come join Nature United as our Policy Advisor, British Columbia. We’re looking for a passionate, dedicated person to lead in developing and implementing strategies to advance provincial and sometimes municipal government relations in British Columbia and achieve Nature United’s conservation goals through public policy, funding, and programming.

This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the ongoing mission of conservation by supporting the work of our team. Join us as we impact conservation across Canada and 70+ countries and territories around the globe!

What You’ll Bring:

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Relevant degree and at least 4 years of related experience in provincial/territorial government relations or policy, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Fluency in English.

Experience presenting to and/or communicating with business, government or political staff and/or program leadership.

Experience in designing, implementing and directing multiple complex projects and ensuring program accountability.

Communications experience including preparing and presenting project proposals and developing written communications for diverse audiences.

Experience working with corporate or NGO partners and government agencies.

Proven skills managing a team of people, especially one lacking direct reports, and leading in an inspiring and supportive manner.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Demonstrated understanding of the policy, political, and financial landscape surrounding implementation of climate actions, land-use decisions, conservation programs and Indigenous rights in Canada.

Expertise in land-use policy, climate change policy, and/or Indigenous rights in British Columbia.

Experience working with governments in British Columbia.

Experience working with Indigenous governments and/or Indigenous community engagement.

Proven success developing coalitions of partners, across organizational interests, committed to achieving shared goals.

Success shifting policies in at least one level of government and/or experience leading policy campaign(s).

Experience negotiating complex agreements with government and/or business.

We recognize that women, visible minorities, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities and other equity-deserving groups are less likely to apply if they do not match most of the qualifications. Nature United finds strength in diversity of backgrounds, lived experiences, knowledge, and identities. We strongly encourage those interested who bring new perspective to apply.

What We Bring:

Nature United offers a comprehensive benefits package including health care benefits, parental leave, accrued paid time off, life insurance, disability coverage, employee assistance program, other life and work well-being benefits. Learn more about our benefits in the Culture Tab on nature.org/careers.

We’re proud to offer a work environment that is supportive of the health, well-being, and flexibility needs of the people we employ!

Salary Information:

The estimated starting salary for this position is dependent on experience, qualifications and location.

Salary range in British Columbia is: $104,000 – $110,000 CAD annually

Location:

Flexible in British Columbia

How To Apply:

To apply for job ID 54027, submit your materials online by using the Apply Now button at https://careers.nature.org/. Need help applying? Visit our recruitment page or contact applyhelp@tnc.org.

Nature United is committed to offering accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans in our job application process. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, please send a note to applyhelp@tnc.org with Request for Accommodation in the subject line