Forest Carbon Lead (Technical/Expert), Compassionate Carbon – Remote

Company

Eden Reforestation Projects (Eden) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization facilitating landscape restoration and community development through nature-based solutions. Compassionate Carbon (CC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eden which facilitates carbon-financed conservation and restoration initiatives. Eden/CC work in developing regions of the world to protect and restore forests and ecosystems by working with local communities to address and mitigate the drivers of landscape degradation. Eden has active programming in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Mission

Fostering healthy relationships between communities and the land which we all depend through landscape restoration and conservation.

Position Objective

Reporting to the Technical Team Deputy Director, the Forest Carbon Lead will be part of CC’s Technical team and will be responsible for overseeing the development of technical aspects of CC’s forest carbon project development and subsequent operation. This position will build and implement the scalable systems and essential protocols that support and deliver the required technical outcomes of a growing, full-service, carbon development company.

Essential Responsibilities

Provide technical leadership, oversight, and expertise for carbon project design and development including but not limited to, assessing potential sites for carbon projects, developing feasibility studies and project design documents, guiding restoration activities, species selection, ensuring compliance with restoration and carbon standards, and training of field teams

Work in conjunction with the CC in-country teams to direct technical workflows ensuring that timelines and deliverables are met, and to guide the daily implementation of monitoring, reporting, and verification programs at carbon project sites

Set in place systems to ensure the quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) of carbon project operations

Conduct QA/QC checks to ensure that accurate completion of deliverables in accordance with methodological and standard requirements

Oversee the development of additional monitoring tools and their deployment for biodiversity, socioeconomic, and other forms of monitoring

Support MVR and MEAL team members and activities

Develop and organize project documentation and reporting

Communicate complex technical concepts and analyses to diverse groups of stakeholders

Develop and maintain knowledge of the latest greenhouse gas corporate accounting and reporting standards and methodologies such as the Verified Carbon Standard, Gold Standard, and others

Minimum Requirements

Deep knowledge of forest ecology, forest conservation, and management

Thorough, demonstrable understanding of landscape restoration dynamics, including succession dynamics, biodiversity, and ecosystem services

At least three years of experience in the development process for forest carbon projects, including through REDD+, ARR, and other modalities

At least five years of demonstrable experience showing the ability to write clearly, generate reporting inputs, and think analytically

Demonstrable communication skills, both internally, and externally, with an emphasis on communicating scientific concepts to non-scientific audiences

Ability to use mapping and spatial analysis tools such as GIS programs, and land cover change analysis

At least three years’ experience in developing training tools, methods, and deploying these training tools to field-based environments

Graduate or postgraduate experience with research design, scientific writing, and monitoring against baselines

Legal authorization to live and work in the country of residence

Education / Experience

Advanced degree in forestry, ecology, restoration, environmental management, or other related fields

Considerable experience in, and willingness to travel to difficult operating environments, including in areas that are considered off-grid, sometimes for several weeks at a time

Multilingual skills especially in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Kiswahili, Bahasa or other is an advantage

Experience working with culturally diverse individuals and teams

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities

Demonstrates creative thinking and problem solving

Proven technical expertise with global south experience

Demonstrated ability to prioritize and delegate tasks and responsibilities

Demonstrated ability to work independently and manage multiple projects

Possesses clarity on global environmental work and the value of carbon projects

Lives and leads from a clear set of personal values that are aligned with the organization

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Exceptional listening skills

Capacity to learn and manage technical information

Excellent organizational skills

Proficient in Google and Microsoft workspaces and able to learn digital project management software and work within a system

Work Conditions

Requires computer usage and sitting for extended periods of time

Position requires field work in project nations, air travel and participation in extended meetings, conferences, and training in the U.S., and at international events

Required to move about in project sites, must have sufficient balance to navigate rugged terrain, stooping, kneeling, crouching, and grabbing with hands. Overall mobility is essential

Requires good hand-eye coordination, arm, hand, and finger dexterity, including ability to grasp, and visual acuity to use a keyboard, operate equipment and read technical information

Extended or irregular work hours will be required as needed, particularly during project launches and expansions

Position Details

Location Remote/Asynchronous work with global team

Department Compassionate Carbon, Project Development

Reports to Technical Team Deputy Director

Reports from Technical Team Department

Position Full Time

Classification Exempt

Salary Range: $85,000 – $110,000 depending on experience and/or technical certifications

Benefits

Full medical coverage including health, dental, and vision

Life Insurance

Supplementary insurance options

403(b) retirement options

Flexible work schedule

Year-end bonus potential determined by Executive Team based on profitability and performance

Eden Reforestation Projects and its subsidiary Compassionate Carbon, LLC are equal opportunity employers committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.

APPLY HERE

DISCLAIMER: The information contained herein is not intended to be an all-inclusive list of the duties and responsibilities of the job, nor are they intended to be an all-inclusive list of the skills and abilities required to do the job. The duties and responsibilities in this job description may be subject to change at any time due to reasonable accommodation or other reasons.