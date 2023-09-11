Forest Carbon Lead (Technical/Expert), Compassionate Carbon – Remote

Company
Eden Reforestation Projects (Eden) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization facilitating landscape restoration and community development through nature-based solutions. Compassionate Carbon (CC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eden which facilitates carbon-financed conservation and restoration initiatives. Eden/CC work in developing regions of the world to protect and restore forests and ecosystems by working with local communities to address and mitigate the drivers of landscape degradation. Eden has active programming in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.
Mission
Fostering healthy relationships between communities and the land which we all depend through landscape restoration and conservation.
Position Objective
Reporting to the Technical Team Deputy Director, the Forest Carbon Lead will be part of CC’s Technical team and will be responsible for overseeing the development of technical aspects of CC’s forest carbon project development and subsequent operation. This position will build and implement the scalable systems and essential protocols that support and deliver the required technical outcomes of a growing, full-service, carbon development company.
Essential Responsibilities
- Provide technical leadership, oversight, and expertise for carbon project design and development including but not limited to, assessing potential sites for carbon projects, developing feasibility studies and project design documents, guiding restoration activities, species selection, ensuring compliance with restoration and carbon standards, and training of field teams
- Work in conjunction with the CC in-country teams to direct technical workflows ensuring that timelines and deliverables are met, and to guide the daily implementation of monitoring, reporting, and verification programs at carbon project sites
- Set in place systems to ensure the quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) of carbon project operations
- Conduct QA/QC checks to ensure that accurate completion of deliverables in accordance with methodological and standard requirements
- Oversee the development of additional monitoring tools and their deployment for biodiversity, socioeconomic, and other forms of monitoring
- Support MVR and MEAL team members and activities
- Develop and organize project documentation and reporting
- Communicate complex technical concepts and analyses to diverse groups of stakeholders
- Develop and maintain knowledge of the latest greenhouse gas corporate accounting and reporting standards and methodologies such as the Verified Carbon Standard, Gold Standard, and others
Minimum Requirements
- Deep knowledge of forest ecology, forest conservation, and management
- Thorough, demonstrable understanding of landscape restoration dynamics, including succession dynamics, biodiversity, and ecosystem services
- At least three years of experience in the development process for forest carbon projects, including through REDD+, ARR, and other modalities
- At least five years of demonstrable experience showing the ability to write clearly, generate reporting inputs, and think analytically
- Demonstrable communication skills, both internally, and externally, with an emphasis on communicating scientific concepts to non-scientific audiences
- Ability to use mapping and spatial analysis tools such as GIS programs, and land cover change analysis
- At least three years’ experience in developing training tools, methods, and deploying these training tools to field-based environments
- Graduate or postgraduate experience with research design, scientific writing, and monitoring against baselines
- Legal authorization to live and work in the country of residence
Education / Experience
- Advanced degree in forestry, ecology, restoration, environmental management, or other related fields
- Considerable experience in, and willingness to travel to difficult operating environments, including in areas that are considered off-grid, sometimes for several weeks at a time
- Multilingual skills especially in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Kiswahili, Bahasa or other is an advantage
- Experience working with culturally diverse individuals and teams
Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities
- Demonstrates creative thinking and problem solving
- Proven technical expertise with global south experience
- Demonstrated ability to prioritize and delegate tasks and responsibilities
- Demonstrated ability to work independently and manage multiple projects
- Possesses clarity on global environmental work and the value of carbon projects
- Lives and leads from a clear set of personal values that are aligned with the organization
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Exceptional listening skills
- Capacity to learn and manage technical information
- Excellent organizational skills
- Proficient in Google and Microsoft workspaces and able to learn digital project management software and work within a system
Work Conditions
- Requires computer usage and sitting for extended periods of time
- Position requires field work in project nations, air travel and participation in extended meetings, conferences, and training in the U.S., and at international events
- Required to move about in project sites, must have sufficient balance to navigate rugged terrain, stooping, kneeling, crouching, and grabbing with hands. Overall mobility is essential
- Requires good hand-eye coordination, arm, hand, and finger dexterity, including ability to grasp, and visual acuity to use a keyboard, operate equipment and read technical information
- Extended or irregular work hours will be required as needed, particularly during project launches and expansions
Position Details
- Location Remote/Asynchronous work with global team
- Department Compassionate Carbon, Project Development
- Reports to Technical Team Deputy Director
- Reports from Technical Team Department
- Position Full Time
- Classification Exempt
- Salary Range: $85,000 – $110,000 depending on experience and/or technical certifications
Benefits
- Full medical coverage including health, dental, and vision
- Life Insurance
- Supplementary insurance options
- 403(b) retirement options
- Flexible work schedule
- Year-end bonus potential determined by Executive Team based on profitability and performance
Eden Reforestation Projects and its subsidiary Compassionate Carbon, LLC are equal opportunity employers committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.
DISCLAIMER: The information contained herein is not intended to be an all-inclusive list of the duties and responsibilities of the job, nor are they intended to be an all-inclusive list of the skills and abilities required to do the job. The duties and responsibilities in this job description may be subject to change at any time due to reasonable accommodation or other reasons.