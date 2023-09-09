OECD climate group to discuss national carbon pricing approaches, advance stocktake work at fall dialogue meeting

Published 00:22 on September 9, 2023 / Last updated at 00:22 on September 9, 2023 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary / No Comments

An OECD committee assembled to help improve the impact of emissions reduction efforts around the world through enhanced multilateralism will meet this autumn to discuss countries' various carbon pricing approaches, as part of an initiative to take stock of global efforts, examine their effectiveness, and prevent carbon leakage.