Americas > California opts for 30% LCFS reduction target by 2030, alongside step change and auto-acceleration mechanism

California opts for 30% LCFS reduction target by 2030, alongside step change and auto-acceleration mechanism

Published 23:47 on September 8, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:47 on September 8, 2023  / Allison Gacad /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

California regulator ARB’s forthcoming Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rulemaking package will include a strengthening in the scheme’s carbon intensity (CI) targets alongside other measures to tighten the programme and phase out avoided methane crediting pathways, the agency revealed Friday.

California regulator ARB’s forthcoming Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rulemaking package will include a strengthening in the scheme’s carbon intensity (CI) targets alongside other measures to tighten the programme and phase out avoided methane crediting pathways, the agency revealed Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software