Second Washington reserve carbon auction announced for fall, following record-high Q3 clearing price

Published 22:20 on September 8, 2023 / Last updated at 22:42 on September 8, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US / No Comments

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) will offer allowances from its Allowance Price Containment Reserve (APCR) for sale at one fixed-price tier this fall, following a Q3 settlement price which triggered the second-ever reserve auction, according to a government notice published Friday.