Emitters build, financial participants erode CCA and RGA net length

Published 00:23 on September 9, 2023 / Last updated at 00:23 on September 9, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities boosted their net length in the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) markets over the past week, while speculators pared back their holdings in both North American programmes, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.