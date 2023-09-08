PREVIEW: Observers welcome progress made on key texts ahead of crucial UN carbon market meeting

Published 16:26 on September 8, 2023 / Last updated at 16:26 on September 8, 2023 / Roy Manuell

Stakeholders have welcomed the significant progress, notably on draft recommendations for removals, made by the UN body responsible for shaping the carbon crediting mechanism under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement ahead of a crunch meeting next week, while also highlighting the pressure of using the limited remaining time to finalise key aspects of the guidance, ahead of year-end negotiations at COP28.