Electric cookstove projects need $30-50 carbon credit price, say developers

Published 17:42 on September 8, 2023 / Last updated at 17:45 on September 8, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, EMEA, Voluntary / No Comments

Electric cookstoves will need a carbon credit price of $30-50 to enable the fledgling market to thrive, according to one of the leading manufacturers and project developers in the market that is set to open a new factory in Nigeria next month and is planning to sell commercially in the future.