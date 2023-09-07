Senior Technical Specialist, REDD+ and Climate Policy, Fauna & Flora – Liberia

Salary Range: circa USD 50,000 per annum

Start Date: As soon as possible

Duration of Contract: 2 Years Fixed Term Contract

Location: Monrovia, Liberia with frequent travel within Liberia and to Guinea and elsewhere within West Africa

Founded in 1903, Fauna & Flora International (FFI) is the world’s longest established international conservation organisation. Our vision is to create a sustainable future for the planet where biodiversity is conserved by the people living closest to it. We aim to do this through the conservation of threatened species and ecosystems worldwide, choosing solutions that are sustainable, based on sound science and take account of human needs. We have become a trusted entity in the world of conservation. Today FFI is active in over 40 countries.

Fauna & Flora is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Technical Specialist, REDD+ and Climate Policy, West Africa. You will play a leading role in the development and implementation of pioneering, nested REDD+ projects in high carbon stock and high conservation value landscapes, and support the development of NbS opportunities within West Africa and as part of collaborative transboundary initiatives. Alongside the Country Manager, Liberia; you will be a key lead of Fauna & Flora’s strategic and technical engagement with the government of Liberia, with an initial focus on engaging on the development of NbS and related REDD+ and climate policy and practice under the UNFCCC.

You will have strong technical skills relevant to REDD+, forest carbon and land-based emission reduction policies/strategies. This will include direct experience working on the development and day-to-day management of programs/projects focused on high-quality, nature-based climate mitigation within forestry and land use sector, including the development and implementation of a programme of REDD+ related work. You will have a passion for biodiversity conservation, and locally led climate mitigation and adaptation, and will leverage your proven experience of government engagement to lead Fauna & Flora’s climate policy work in West Africa – with a particular focus on ensuring project level interventions and best practice inform, and are informed by, national policies and processes.

In return, the role offers the opportunity to work within an international, impactful and ground-breaking organisation, at the forefront of global conservation.

The closing date for applications is 17 September 2023.

APPLY HERE