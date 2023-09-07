South Korean firms target Southeast Asia for Article 6 landfill gas projects

Published 13:35 on September 7, 2023 / Last updated at 13:35 on September 7, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea / No Comments

Two South Korean companies on Thursday signed a joint development agreement to build a portfolio of landfill gas projects abroad starting with Southeast Asia, targeting the generation of 10 million carbon credits by 2030.