European carbon prices advanced steadily in very light Thursday morning trading, snapping a five-day losing streak as the market absorbed a second day without auction supply while natural gas prices rebounded as efforts to resolve a labour dispute at Australian LNG plants appear to have failed, setting the scene for strikes to start on Friday.
