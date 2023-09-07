Carbon Pulse grows global news reporting team by almost 50% in biggest hiring push yet

Carbon Pulse has increased its global team of reporters by nearly 50% in its largest hiring push to date, as the company channels significant investment into further strengthening the world’s premier carbon markets news service.

A total of nine new reporters have joined Carbon Pulse since the start of summer, stationed around the world to help the company both bolster existing news coverage and extend it into new markets.

“This puts us in a great position to further consolidate our standing as the world’s primary news and intelligence service for the global carbon markets, as well as push on with quality coverage of new and emergence markets, such as voluntary biodiversity credit programmes,” said Beijing-based Stian Reklev, one of Carbon Pulse’s three co-founders and directors.

Working from east to west:

Senior correspondent Helen Clark is based in Perth, Australia and will support the growth of Carbon Pulse’s Asia Pacific coverage. Clark was previously editor of Energy News Bulletin in Australia for five years, covering the energy sector, energy transition, new energies, and policy.

Nikita Pandey is Carbon Pulse's new India-based reporter, based in Goa. She will help lead news coverage of India's burgeoning efforts to put a price on carbon. Prior to this, Pandey worked at The Economist Group as a commodities analyst.

Bryony Collins takes on the dual role of feature writer and sub-editor. Based in London, Collins previously covered the energy transition at BloombergNEF.

Also based in London is Thomas Cox, who joins from Environmental Finance and who will help build Carbon Pulse's biodiversity coverage as the company's first reporter exclusively covering that market.

Reporting veteran Susannah Rodgers joins as a London-based correspondent with a focus that spans various markets and policy areas, both in Europe and internationally. Previously she worked for Dow Jones Newswires, the Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, and has recently been taking part in the Oxford Climate Journalism Network.

Tom Woolnough joined Carbon Pulse in August as a biodiversity and voluntary carbon markets correspondent. Residing in Scotland, Woolnough co-founded and led Sabbio, a company that built digital technology for biodiversity net gain, and he worked as REDD+ consultant for the UN's Food and Agricultural Organisation.

Across the Atlantic, Graham Gibson was the first of three new North American hires to come aboard. Based in Tennessee, Gibson recently returned home to Knoxville after spending several years in Europe, which included stints as a marketing manager for ClimatePartner and an intern at the German Federal Organisation for Cooperation (GIZ) in Bonn.

Vancouver-based Allison Gacad joins as a correspondent covering carbon markets across the Americas. Gacad was formerly a writer at the Vancouver Tech Journal, where she developed the publication's climatetech beat.

Last but not least, Bijeta Lamichhane is also a correspondent covering the Americas from the West Coast, specifically California. Prior to this, Lamichhane worked at climate intelligence platform Climate Transformed.

These new additions bring Carbon Pulse’s world-leading carbon markets editorial team to 22 journalists, up from 15 as of last June.

The company was sad to bid farewell to Singapore-based net zero correspondent Peter Kiernan and Ottawa-based global policy correspondent Katherine Monahan, both of whom left this past spring for non-editorial roles elsewhere.

Following the onboarding of this record cohort, Carbon Pulse’s hiring push is not stopping here.

The company is currently recruiting an EMEA policy editor, who – together with the also newly-created role of EMEA markets editor – will help co-lead the news file in this vast region.

As well, Carbon Pulse is speaking to candidates for a handful of non-editorial roles aimed at building the company’s market data and price offerings.

This comes several months after Carbon Pulse soft-launched its two new voluntary carbon market platforms:

The Voluntary Carbon Market Portal (VCMP) is a dynamic platform that provides regularly-updated carbon credit pricing and other market data from leading exchanges, brokerages, and registries.

The Project Database and Ratings Portal (PDRP) is a comprehensive, searchable database of carbon projects, with assessments from leading rating agencies.

After collecting feedback from subscribers and other stakeholders, Carbon Pulse is preparing to formally unveil these two features, which for the moment remain accessible only by subscribers.

As well, Carbon Pulse will soon announce new partnerships with major financial information providers and other analytical platforms, which were forged with the aim of further enriching Carbon Pulse’s news and intelligence while increasing access points to the news outlet’s unrivalled coverage.

“A recent survey shows a majority of carbon market players choose Carbon Pulse as their preferred news source, and with widespread and fast-growing readership and a renewal rate in excess of 98%, our subscriber numbers certainly back that up,” added director and co-founder Mike Szabo, who is based in Cambridge, UK.

news@carbon-pulse.com