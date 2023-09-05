Brazil Technical Director, Permian Global – Brazil (Hybrid)

Position: Technical Director

Report: Head of Technical Operations

Area: Technical Area

Region: Brazil

ABOUT US

Permian Global is involved in forest protection and regeneration activities across the tropics, including in Indonesia, Malaysia, Colombia, and Peru. The international team, which includes conservationists, scientists, project managers as well as experts in forest carbon markets and community engagement, is spread across these locations, with additional offices in the UK, Switzerland, and the US.

Permian Brasil is the national subsidiary of Permian Global, a mission-led business that is working for the protection and recovery of tropical forests. By developing large-scale tropical forest protection and restoration projects, our company aims to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, protect habitats to safeguard biodiversity and support sustainable local economies. Our REDD+ carbon projects also aim for positive social impact, improving traditional forest populations wellbeing and resilience through environmental education, women empowerment for income generation and other SDG related activities. By telling our stories to the world, we aim at engaging stakeholders with our mission and vision, strengthening current relationships and fostering new partnerships to support REDD+ project goals and advocacy.

MAIN ROLE

This professional is responsible to ensure the highest quality of projects in terms of environmental integrity, improving livelihoods as well as protecting and restoring and biodiversity. It’s a key role in the core function of company, as will develop, and drive all technical studies and analysis required to produce the Project Description and Monitoring Reports required by the standards applied for generating carbon credits in the carbon markets. The Technical Director is also responsible to support the identification of potential new projects, including participating in field trips, contributing in preparation of proposals and other technical support required for that purpose.

The ideal candidate should have excellent leadership skills, strong project management experience, and a deep understanding of REDD+ initiatives.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinate with the technical team in Brazil the estimation and measurement of climate, social and biodiversity benefits of the projects;

Lead the technical scoping of potential new projects, including providing support in coordinating with potential partners for project monitoring and implementation;

Keep abreast of the methodological developments under the most relevant carbon standards and actively participate in the discussions for improvements of the carbon standards;

Active participation in the process of validation and verification of the projects;

Identify any capacity gaps of the technical team and propose possible ways to address it;

Promote the development of knowledge products;

Responsibility for a technical team composed by experts on climate, biodiversity and community;

Represent Permian Global in conferences and events when relevant.

Provide technical guidance to project staff and stakeholders, ensuring that all project activities are carried out in accordance with the organization’s objectives.

PRE-REQUISITES

Degree in Forest Engineering, Biodiversity, or related areas;

Post-graduate qualifications in Environmental Degree or Business Administration;

At least 10 years of experience in forest carbon projects or carbon accounting methodologies;

Deep knowledge about project coordination;

Leadership previous experience;

Flexibility to undertake tasks at short notice as required in response to business opportunities,

Learning agility and open mindset;

Strong analytical and decision-making abilities;

Ability to work within a matrix organisation;

Commitment to the aims of Permian Global and Permian Brasil;

Portuguese and English: high communication skills (writing/reading and speaking);

Full time job and home office working model.

Apply here