EU’s carbon capture, utilisation, and storage strategy’s release could be delayed -source

Published 17:53 on September 5, 2023 / Last updated at 18:04 on September 5, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission’s strategy to capture, utilise and store carbon is at risk of being published later than the originally anticipated fourth quarter release, an EU source told Carbon Pulse on Tuesday, as the EU's executive grapples with new appointments and approaches the end of its current term.