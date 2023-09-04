CO2 shipping to surge as offshore storage opportunities expand -analysts

Published 22:56 on September 4, 2023 / Last updated at 22:57 on September 4, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Other APAC, Shipping, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The shipping of CO2 is poised for significant growth by 2030 as the global carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) market expands, according to analysts.