> French industrial group files lawsuit against EU over ETS free allocation rules
Published 18:13 on September 4, 2023 / Last updated at 23:01 on September 4, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
A French industrial minerals group is demanding the European Commission pay €40 million in damages caused by what it says is an incorrect interpretation of post-2022 ETS free allocation rules.
