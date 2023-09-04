Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 9 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA > French industrial group files lawsuit against EU over ETS free allocation rules

Published 18:13 on September 4, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:01 on September 4, 2023  / Rebecca Gualandi /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

A French industrial minerals group is demanding the European Commission pay €40 million in damages caused by what it says is an incorrect interpretation of post-2022 ETS free allocation rules.

