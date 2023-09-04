Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 9 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
More clarity needed over Singapore carbon credit arbitrage opportunities, lawfirm says

Published 11:10 on September 4, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:22 on September 4, 2023  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

There remains some confusion over Singapore’s plans to allow the trade of international carbon credits (ICCs) domestically to use against local businesses' carbon tax compliance, according to a note issued by a lawfirm Monday.

