Malaysia considering carbon tax to help reduce emissions, state govt official says

Published 10:35 on September 4, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:14 on September 4, 2023  / Nikita Pandey /  Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC  /  No Comments

The federal government of Malaysia is considering a carbon tax to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a state official said according to local media.

