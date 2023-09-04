Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 9 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Malaysia considering carbon tax to help reduce emissions, state govt official says
Published 10:35 on September 4, 2023 / Last updated at 11:14 on September 4, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC / No Comments
The federal government of Malaysia is considering a carbon tax to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a state official said according to local media.
