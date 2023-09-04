Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 9 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:30 on September 4, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:30 on September 4, 2023  / Alessandro Vitelli /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices fell to their lowest in three weeks after finally breaching a key technical support as traders began to react to the resumption of larger auction volumes, while energy prices were weaker amid healthy gas stocks.

