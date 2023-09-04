European carbon prices fell to their lowest in three weeks after finally breaching a key technical support as traders began to react to the resumption of larger auction volumes, while energy prices were weaker amid healthy gas stocks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.