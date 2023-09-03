EMEA Policy Editor, Carbon Pulse – Brussels/London/Remote (in Europe)

(Note: This role partially replaces the previously-advertised position of Head of EMEA)

Location: Brussels, London, or elsewhere in Europe (Remote)

Salary: Annual, commensurate with experience

Bonus: Discretionary based on individual and company performance

Job Description:

Carbon Pulse is seeking a dynamic, experienced, and strategic leader to serve as EMEA Policy Editor. This is a management role, reporting to Carbon Pulse’s directors.

Working closely with the EMEA Markets Editor, the EMEA Policy Editor will help lead our coverage of carbon markets, greenhouse gas pricing, and climate policy developments in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The two EMEA Editors will oversee a regional team of at least 4-5 journalists, and make up an editorial line-up that now includes more than 20 correspondents stationed around the world.

Both EMEA Editors will collaborate with our other regional teams (APAC, AMERS) to ensure Carbon Pulse remains the leading provider of news and insights on global carbon markets and greenhouse gas pricing.

The EMEA Policy Editor will have a solid foundation of knowledge and experience in EU climate and energy policy. This is essential – we are looking for candidates with a minimum 5 years experience reporting on European energy and climate policy or working in an EU climate policy-focussed role.

Journalistic experience, in particular working in a real-time news environment, is a bonus but not required.

As well as co-directing the regional news agenda, the EMEA Policy Editor will also do a significant amount of reporting in areas including:

Compliance (cap-and-trade) markets

Voluntary carbon markets

Carbon taxes or CBAM initiatives

Climate change policy on international, national/federal, state/provincial, corporate, and sometimes municipal levels

International negotiations and mechanisms, such as the markets under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 and UN body ICAO’s CORSIA scheme

Other environmental markets including biodiversity

Managerial responsibilities:

Help oversee Carbon Pulse’s EMEA editorial operations, ensuring effective coordination between global teams to deliver on our mission and strategic goals. This includes directing and contributing to the region’s news reporting on carbon pricing and climate policy, helping to manage our biodiversity market coverage, and overseeing the sub-editing of regional news copy and the compilation of our editorial newsletters.

Spearhead business development efforts in the region, identifying new opportunities, and developing strategic partnerships to enhance our market presence.

Manage relationships with key stakeholders, including subscribers, policymakers, market participants, industry leaders, and other sources.

Provide thought leadership on carbon markets and climate policy, representing the company at industry events.

Oversee regional editorial content, ensuring it meets our high standards of quality, relevance, and accuracy.

Lead, manage, and develop a competitive, high-performing team, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration.

Collaborate with global teams to ensure alignment, knowledge sharing, and best practice implementation.

Other responsibilities:

Help restart Carbon Pulse’s podcast series. This will include scheduling guests, recording, editing, and publishing.

Help manage Carbon Pulse’s non-news-related online content, for example Dossiers and other resources.

Provide assistance in writing and editing marketing content or performing some social media responsibilities.

Contribute in other areas, including sales and conference planning.

Requirements:

Experience in a senior leadership role, ideally within the news, media, or climate policy space.

A deep understanding of carbon markets and climate policy, particularly within the EMEA region. Candidates should have a minimum 5 years experience here.

A good understanding of the workings of financial markets. This is an important but not essential consideration.

Strong English skills, while the ability to speak and understand additional languages, including French, German, Italian, and/or Spanish is seen as a valuable trait.

Track record in business development and stakeholder management.

Excellent leadership skills, with a proven ability to manage and inspire a team.

Strong communication and presentation skills.

Ability to travel as needed.

Other things we look for:



Networking: Journalists are only as good as their sources, so you need to be able to build and maintain a network of contacts in every market segment. Carbon Pulse’s correspondents have fostered a vast network of cultivated primary and secondary sources to help us not only report stories, but to also add market insight and reaction to them.

Analytical: You must have some Microsoft Excel experience and be able to analyse and manipulate data, with a talent for identifying trends and converting them into stories.

Highly-motivated: The news and markets never sleep, so part of being a journalist means you’re always on call. Some days and weeks will be busier than others, but long hours and some weekend working will not be uncommon. As such, you always need to be highly-motivated and ready to call contacts or quickly write breaking news. Carbon Pulse prides itself on being second-to-none and ready to go the extra mile to win a scoop or file a story, so you need to subscribe to that mentality and demonstrate it on a daily basis.

What we offer:

A competitive salary including an annual bonus

25 days holiday per year plus statutory holidays

Other benefits and perks

Regular travel to industry conferences and other events

Opportunities for professional development

A dynamic work environment committed to innovation and excellence.

Join us and play a key role in shaping the future of carbon markets and climate policy reporting in the EMEA region.

Carbon Pulse is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

To Apply:

Please send your CV, a cover letter, and relevant work samples to admin@carbon-pulse.com.

Only candidates that are being considered will be contacted for phone interviews.

We will accept applications until a suitable candidate is found.