Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 9 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > VCM Report: Standardised nature-based products strengthen as wider market struggles for direction

VCM Report: Standardised nature-based products strengthen as wider market struggles for direction

Published 16:36 on September 4, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:29 on September 4, 2023  / Ben Garside /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The price of some standardised nature-based voluntary carbon contracts increased last week as volume started to return to the market following a period of low liquidity, but the market struggled to find a clear direction, with many products moving sideways.

The price of some standardised nature-based voluntary carbon contracts increased last week as volume started to return to the market following a period of low liquidity, but the market struggled to find a clear direction, with many products moving sideways.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software