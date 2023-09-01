Washington EITE industries receive first batch of no-cost carbon allowances

Published 23:11 on September 1, 2023 / Last updated at 23:11 on September 1, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US / No Comments

Washington state announced on Friday the first allotment of allowances to emissions-intensive and trade-exposed (EITE) industries for use in the cap-and-trade programme’s first compliance period.