ANALYSIS: EU doubles down on CCUS as UK’s strategy falters at funding stage

As the EU starts defining a strategy to kickstart its carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) industry, the UK government’s uncertainty over funding is leading to a loss of momentum in one of the countries that first embraced it.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.