UN completes technical check on REDD emissions data for vast areas in two nations

The UN has completed technical checks on the emissions reductions calculations of two major tropical forest nations, raising the prospect that the countries will attempt to monetise the results despite the vintage periods occurring before a 2021 cut-off for inclusion under fiercely debated Paris Agreement provisions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.