Carbon analyst significantly downgrades mid-term EUA price outlook

Published 17:07 on September 1, 2023 / Last updated at 17:09 on September 1, 2023 / Roy Manuell

A veteran carbon analyst has revised down their forecast for EUA prices out to 2030 in a report exclusively seen by Carbon Pulse, and is now anticipating a much slower growth trajectory out to €200 by the end of the decade.