Countries call for EU-wide CO2 transport network to be part of bloc’s CCUS strategy

A number of EU nations have called for the European Commission to develop a shared CO2 transport network as part of the bloc’s industrial carbon management strategy initiative, though NGOs contest whether such infrastructure is really needed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.