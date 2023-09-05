G20 nations lack policy on nature-related disclosure despite COP15 pledge, finds report

Most G20 members still have insufficient policies on nature-related corporate impact, according to new research by disclosure organisation CDP, with the body outlining 10 high-level principles that policymakers should adopt to close the current gap.

The findings come despite the commitment made by almost 200 countries at COP15, including by all but one of the G20 members, to require companies and financial institutions to disclose their risks, dependencies, and impacts on biodiversity by 2030 at the latest.

Target 15 of the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), agreed in Montreal last December, obliges businesses to disclose such information on biodiversity as well as reduce negative impacts.

But with around six years to meet that deadline, CDP found that only Brazil, the EU, and Indonesia have implemented, or are in the process of implementing, any biodiversity-related disclosure requirements.

Similarly, only eight of G20 members have introduced policies on water-related requirements.

“Whilst we have seen significant movement towards widespread mandatory climate-related financial disclosure in recent years, it is disappointing to see the lack of ambition from most G20 policymakers on nature-related disclosure,” said Pietro Bertazzi, global director for policy engagement and external affairs, at CDP.

“We urge G20 members to demonstrate leadership on the implementation of Target 15 of the Global Biodiversity Framework by committing to robust policies on nature-related disclosure.”

The next G20 meeting will be held in New Delhi across Sep. 9-10, with the leader of the world’s largest polluting country, China, expected to snub the event.

Nevertheless, CDP has outlined a set of 10 principles for mandatory disclosure, outlined in detail in a report published Tuesday, which it is calling on G20 regulators to adopt:

Ensure environmental integrity, addressing risk, opportunities, dependencies and impacts on people and planet, with a holistic environmental approach;

Ensure consistency and interoperability of disclosure regimes across jurisdictions, building off global baseline disclosure standards;

Ensure policy consistency in disclosure requirements across policies within a single jurisdiction;

Be rooted in science;

Bring in scope all businesses and financial institutions;

Include expectations on disclosure of climate, water and nature transition plans;

Ensure quality and reliability, and set expectations on external assurance;

Provide an enforcement mechanism;

Strengthen the role of corporate governance bodies;

Cultivate an environment for innovation and advancing disclosure maturity.

These principles will support policymakers to address key gaps in their current regulatory approach, CDP argues, including a lack of a holistic approach to the environment, a narrow scope of businesses, and the inclusion of transition plans.

More than 18,700 companies globally disclosed data on climate change through CDP in 2022, less than half of that (8,700) disclosed any information related to biodiversity, and just under 4,000 disclosed on water security.

Calls for mandatory disclosure on nature were backed by more than 400 businesses and financial institutions ahead of COP15.

By Roy Manuell – roy@carbon-pulse.com

