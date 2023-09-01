Exchange-traded product slashes EUA holdings by 27%

Published 14:10 on September 1, 2023 / Last updated at 14:23 on September 1, 2023 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

One of the largest exchange-traded products that contains EUAs has slashed its holdings in EU carbon by 27% to their lowest level since the end of last year, according to the investment firm's website.