Asia Pacific > NZ seafood company to roll out NZ$10 mln forest offset project

NZ seafood company to roll out NZ$10 mln forest offset project

Published 08:55 on September 1, 2023  /  Last updated at 09:18 on September 1, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

One of the largest seafood companies in New Zealand is investing in a forest-based carbon offset programme supported by Maori land owners, as part of its sustainability goals.

One of the largest seafood companies in New Zealand is investing in a forest-based carbon offset programme supported by Maori land owners, as part of its sustainability goals.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software