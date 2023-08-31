Americas > Global carbon markets provide lessons for controlling industrial sector leakage under New York cap-and-invest scheme, experts say

Global carbon markets provide lessons for controlling industrial sector leakage under New York cap-and-invest scheme, experts say

Published 23:44 on August 31, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:44 on August 31, 2023  / Graham Gibson /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Numerous approaches from international carbon markets exist for tackling leakage and competitiveness concerns from energy-intensive, trade-exposed industries (EITEs) subject to New York state’s forthcoming programme, a webinar heard Thursday.

Numerous approaches from international carbon markets exist for tackling leakage and competitiveness concerns from energy-intensive, trade-exposed industries (EITEs) subject to New York state’s forthcoming programme, a webinar heard Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software