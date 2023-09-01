FEATURE: Complexity of Australia soil carbon calls for software, scale, and long-term thinking

Published 11:09 on September 1, 2023 / Last updated at 11:09 on September 1, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Australia’s farmland holds great potential for generating Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), but scaling up the market will require technologies capable of doing complex soil carbon measurement and auditing software to track the increase in soil carbon stock, in addition to willingness from farmers to change their management practices.