Carbon credit retirements tumble in August in wake of ICVCM release

Published 18:01 on August 31, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:01 on August 31, 2023  / Paddy Gourlay /  International, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Corporates have shied away from the voluntary carbon market since the release of the ICVCM's framework for assessing methodologies eligible for its Core Carbon Principle (CCP) integrity labelling, with retirements and demand for REDD avoided deforestation dropping sharply in August.

