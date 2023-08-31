WCI Markets: CCAs recover early week losses, WCAs recede into and through Q3 auction

Published 23:42 on August 31, 2023 / Joan Pinto

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices recovered in the latter part of the week along with an upswing in broader macro sentiment, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) continued to recede into and post the state’s third cap-and-trade auction.