Arctic soil methane uptake could be greater than previously thought, study finds

Published 16:29 on August 31, 2023

The vast Arctic wetlands, which span over 80% of the region's land area, may play a pivotal role in the uptake of the potent greenhouse gas methane, according to a recent study.