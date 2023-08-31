Arctic soil methane uptake could be greater than previously thought, study finds

The vast Arctic wetlands, which span over 80% of the region’s land area, may play a pivotal role in the uptake of the potent greenhouse gas methane, according to a recent study.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.