Fuel supplier raises stake in voluntary carbon intermediary, secures first forestry credits

Published 14:59 on August 31, 2023 / Last updated at 14:59 on August 31, 2023 / Roy Manuell

A European fuel supplier has increased its stake in a voluntary carbon market intermediary, which has now been issued its first batch of nature-based carbon removals, the firm announced in a release Thursday.