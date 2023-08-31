Falling power emissions, rising hydro supply to depress EUA demand over balance of 2023 -analysts

Published 13:03 on August 31, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli

European power emissions are set to fall by more than a fifth this year as gas-fired generation has returned to profitability in the region, while an uptick in hydro generation will also help depress demand for EUAs over the coming month, according to analysts.