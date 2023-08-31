European carbon prices were modestly firmer on Thursday as the final August auction cleared at a discount, capping an early rally as participants anticipated the resumption of full sale volumes from tomorrow, while weaker natural gas prices appeared to shift generation margins in favour of gas, cutting potential demand for EUAs.
